Advertisement

$517 million proposal for resort casino in Richmond to be announced this week

KOTA TV File Image
KOTA TV File Image(KOTA)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Urban One will be unveiling plans for a $517 million entertainment, dining and gaming destination in Richmond Tuesday.

Urban One says it plans to build and open the only black-owned casino in the country.

“We have been a part of the Richmond community since 1999, and everything we are proposing will have a local flavor and will ensure our facility uplifts the entire Richmond community. I look forward to sharing more details about our ONE proposal with the community on Tuesday morning after we have delivered it to the city,” Executive Officer Alfred Liggins said in a statement.

The announcement will be made on Feb. 23 at 2001 Walmsley Boulevard at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Whitehall Ave. in Staunton on Sunday.
Several people displaced after house fire in Staunton
Fire at Pancake Underground and Bock's Garage.
Fire causes Strasburg businesses to temporarily close
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,303 on Sunday
CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA
Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery

Latest News

(FILE IMAGE) Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gestures as he speaks to the media. (AP...
AG Mark Herring says he is suing Libre by Nexus
Active virus cases in WVa at lowest levels in 3 months
The West Virginia Department of Education says it will hold the events online and in...
Applications being accepted for WVa Governor’s Schools
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police are phasing out sedans for SUVs