Active virus cases in WVa at lowest levels in 3 months

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia have dropped to their lowest levels in three months.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says there were 8,954 active COVID-19 cases statewide on Saturday. The last time active cases were below 9,000 was on Nov. 12.

Active cases have been falling rapidly since peaking at more than 29,000 on Jan. 10. West Virginia is on pace to have the lowest number of weekly virus cases since late October.

Health officials say there were 1,247 positive cases reported from Monday through Saturday of last week. The 51 virus-related deaths in the past week were the fewest since early November.

