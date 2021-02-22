AG Mark Herring says he is suing Libre by Nexus

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he is suing Libre by Nexus for engaging in illegal and predatory practices on immigrants held in federal detention centers.

Herring took to Twitter on Monday to announce the lawsuit. In a tweet, Herring alleges “Libre misled families into signing confusing contacts believing they would receive free legal services.”

Herring says instead, “they were forced to pay high legal fees, large monthly payments that don’t go towards their bonds [and wear] GPS monitoring at their own expense.”

According to the tweet thread, Herring’s office will be joined by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in the lawsuit.

Per their website, Libre by Nexus has three Virginia locations; Harrisonburg, Verona and Arlington.

WHSV has reached out to Libre by Nexus, but has yet to hear back. Stay tuned for updates.

