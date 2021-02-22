American Red Cross looking for more blood donor ambassadors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Red Cross Central Virginia is in need of more volunteers for its blood drives.

“It’s a great opportunity for folks who want to be on the front line, who are healthy, and want to help others stay that way. It’s critical that we maintain a safe blood supply at all times, and we can’t do that without our volunteers,” American Red Cross Central Virginia Executive Director Bill Brent said.

Now the organization is looking for more people to become blood donor ambassadors, an important position for blood drives.

“There are daily opportunities for individuals to volunteer to be a blood donor ambassador, and what that means is that you’re there to meet and greet, to help people get registered when they start that blood drive process,” Brent said. “It’s proven that we can actually collect more blood at a blood drive when we have a blood donor ambassador because the drive runs so much more efficiently, so it is such a critically important volunteer role.”

If you’re interested in becoming a blood donor ambassador, you can visit redcross.org/local/virginia to register.

