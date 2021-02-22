Advertisement

Applications being accepted for WVa Governor’s Schools

The West Virginia Department of Education says it will hold the events online and in...
The West Virginia Department of Education says it will hold the events online and in partnership with Marshall University this summer.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted from West Virginia high school students for the Governor’s School for the Arts and the Governor’s Honors Academy.

The West Virginia Department of Education says it will hold the events online and in partnership with Marshall University this summer.

The Governor’s School for the Arts, for current sophomores, gives in-depth instruction in acting, creative writing, dance, digital media art, instrumental and vocal music and studio art.

The Governor’s Honors Academy gives students a chance to explore theories in the arts and sciences and understand how art, culture and knowledge change with time.

