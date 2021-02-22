Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, Emberly Michelle Jordan was last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21 at approximately 6 p.m.

Jordan is described as a 15-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 120 pounds.

If anyone has any information about the juvenile, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

