Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

Emberly Michelle Jordan was reported last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21.
Emberly Michelle Jordan was reported last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, Emberly Michelle Jordan was last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21 at approximately 6 p.m.

Jordan is described as a 15-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 120 pounds.

If anyone has any information about the juvenile, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Whitehall Ave. in Staunton on Sunday.
Several people displaced after house fire in Staunton
Fire at Pancake Underground and Bock's Garage.
Fire causes Strasburg businesses to temporarily close
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,303 on Sunday
CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA
Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery

Latest News

Active virus cases in WVa at lowest levels in 3 months
The West Virginia Department of Education says it will hold the events online and in...
Applications being accepted for WVa Governor’s Schools
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police are phasing out sedans for SUVs
2 hikers rescued after falls along the icy Appalachian Trail