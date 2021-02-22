Advertisement

City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old unarmed Black man and department overall for having a weak accountability system.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident.

The report of the investigation conducted for the city of Aurora released Monday faults officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man.

It also criticizes the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened.

It found there were “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain based on body camera footage and officers’ statements to investigators.

Another probe the state attorney general is looking at is whether any criminal charges are warranted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Whitehall Ave. in Staunton on Sunday.
Several people displaced after house fire in Staunton
Fire at Pancake Underground and Bock's Garage.
Fire causes Strasburg businesses to temporarily close
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,303 on Sunday
CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA
Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery

Latest News

The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
LIVE: WH COVID response team holds briefing; US deaths at brink of 500K
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name
LIVE: WH COVID response team briefing
Credit in Question: Thousands of consumers complained about credit report accuracy in 2020