“Dollars for Diapers” event to help Salvation Army

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Schewels Home kicked off their annual mattress sale that will benefit The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg. A portion of every mattress sold during their “Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event” will generate funds for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by The Salvation Army.

Captain Harold Gitau with the Salvation Army says he is so grateful for Schewels Homes for helping those in the community.

“The Dollars for Diapers Mattress campaign is huge because it doesn’t leave any population out. So we are able to help everyone in the household,” said Captain Harold.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit Schewels Home at 2091 Evelyn Byrd Avenue in Harrisonburg. They are accepting diapers or cash donations. You can also visit the Salvation Army’s website to learn more.

