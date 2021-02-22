Advertisement

Dukes knock off Delaware to split weekend series

JMU beats Delaware 65-62.
JMU beats Delaware 65-62.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team topped Delaware 65-62 Sunday to split the weekend series at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes were led by Rayne Tucker who scored a game-high 22 points with seven rebounds.

Kiki Jefferson had 15 points and six boards in the victory.

“We just came in and played our game,” Jefferson said. “After this game, it does give us a lot of confidence just to know that we beat a really good team. Just to know that we can be able to play and, not only just play with teams, but be able to come out with the ‘dub,’ so it’s really good.”

JMU’s final regular season series is next weekend as the Dukes visit Drexel for a pair of games.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA
Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,303 on Sunday
(From left to right) The three buildings will soon be renamed after Robert Walker Lee., Doris...
New names approved for James Madison University buildings
House fire on Whitehall Ave. in Staunton on Sunday.
Several people displaced after house fire in Staunton

Latest News

Mike Greene celebrates following a sack against Morehead State.
JMU football reacts to different atmosphere in week one
Riverheads finishes as Class 1 state runner-up.
Riverheads falls to Honaker, finishes as Class 1 state runner-up
East Rock finishes as class 2 runner-up.
East Rock’s season ends in state finals as Class 2 runner-up
Spotswood finishes as runner-up in Class 3 state tournament.
Spotswood finishes as runner-up in Class 3 state tournament