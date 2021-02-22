Dukes knock off Delaware to split weekend series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team topped Delaware 65-62 Sunday to split the weekend series at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes were led by Rayne Tucker who scored a game-high 22 points with seven rebounds.

Kiki Jefferson had 15 points and six boards in the victory.

“We just came in and played our game,” Jefferson said. “After this game, it does give us a lot of confidence just to know that we beat a really good team. Just to know that we can be able to play and, not only just play with teams, but be able to come out with the ‘dub,’ so it’s really good.”

JMU’s final regular season series is next weekend as the Dukes visit Drexel for a pair of games.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.