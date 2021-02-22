East Rock’s season ends in state finals as Class 2 runner-up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The East Rockingham boys basketball team’s season has come to an end after the Eagles fell to Union 62-47 in the Class 2 state finals.

It’s the second time in the last three years the Eagles finish as the runner-up.

“I thought they were tremendous from start to finish,” East Rock head coach Carey Keyes said. “I thought that was a big difference from the start to the game. Obviously they got out to a 10-0 run and we were kind of shell-shocked. Then we were kind of clawing back from there. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. They battled. It’s not just this game. To me, it was a battle of the entire season., just to be able to play, first of all, and battle through adversity.”

Tyler Nickel scored 28 points to go along with 11 rebounds Sunday.

“I thought we had what it took to win and we just didn’t play like the team we thought we were,” Nickel said. “At the end of the day, they played a better game than us. It is what it is. Like I said, all the other stuff coming into this game was cool and all but it doesn’t really matter without the ring.”

