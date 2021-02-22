Advertisement

Food processing plant workers wait their turn for the vaccine.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Rolling Knoll Farm and Meat Processing in Verona has managed to remain coronavirus-free. But the workers are anxiously waiting for their turn to receive the vaccine. The company says they have yet to hear anything.

According to the CDC website, food and agricultural workers are in Group 1B. The owner of the processing plant, Jim Vines, says he and another worker also qualify to get theirs earlier because they are over the age of 70.

He says it’s important they get vaccinated soon because it hasn’t been ruled out that the virus can be passed through the handling of meat products.

“If my people come down with a virus, we got a lot of product in the freezers and the coolers and what are you gonna do with all that? It’s gonna probably go bad and have to be destroyed,” he said. “I think we need it.”

He says registering for the vaccine online has been difficult to navigate.

“The actual tiers they were gonna do, tier A, B, three, four, whatever it was, I think it’s fallen through the cracks, and now they’re trying to sweep up the difference, and that’s what’s confusing,” he said, “Cause there’s no longer Tier one, Tier two, you know, Group A, Group B.”

Vines says he doesn’t know when he will get the vaccine, but hopes to get it soon.

