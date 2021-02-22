Gas prices surge in Virginia as oil refineries feel impact of winter weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are at some of the most expensive prices seen in over a year.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), it has a lot to do with the forced shutdown of Gulf Coast and some Mid-West refineries due to last week’s winter weather.

Gasoline stocks have tightened, and gas prices have soared.

Virginia’s average is $2.53, which is up 13 cents from a week ago, 23 cents from a month ago, and 30 cents from this time last year.

AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean says there should be some reprieve coming from the high prices.

“Many of the refineries that were shuttered because of the weather have been in the process of restarting or plan to restart very soon. And once they can get back in operation and get those fuel deliveries going once again, that should help stabilize things and hopefully bring prices down just a little bit,” Morgan said.

Average gas prices in Charlottesville are up 14 cents since last week to $2.55. The national average up by 13 cents to $2.63. That is the most expensive national average since October 2019.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.