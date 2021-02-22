It’s National Future Farmers of America week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s national Future Farmers of America (FFA) week! The youth organization started in Weyers Cave in 1927. Since then, it has promoted agriculture studied all over the U.S.

Sherri Heishman is the FFA advisor at Central High School in Woodstock. She says, the week recognizes the current students who are involved in FFA, as well as alumni.

To celebrate, each chapter completes activities that service the community, and also get the word out about their efforts.

Heishman says, the organization is about teaching students important life skills, while helping others.

“Students learn more than just agriculture, they are our future,” said Heishman. “These are the students that are coming through that are actually going to be the ones that are the policy holders making the changes, providing for our communities and actually going out and doing the work.”

This week, Sherry Heishman says her students will be helping out by doing things, like making breakfast bags for other students, and putting together planters for a local nursing home.

For more information on FFA, visit https://www.ffa.org/national-ffa-week/

