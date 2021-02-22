Advertisement

JMU football reacts to different atmosphere in week one

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team opened its season with a 52-0 win over Morehead State Saturday, in a much different atmosphere than usual week one’s.

The Dukes were beginning their 2021 spring slate with limited fans at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“For myself there was no difference because I’m just focused on what’s going on between the white lines,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said.

For the players, it was a bit of a different feeling.

“It was a lot different being out there seeing the home and away sidelines empty and the student section empty,” JMU defensive lineman Mike Greene said. “It was completely different but we tried to keep up the tempo and keep up the energy and just try to fly around out there. I think we did good but not having the fans out there was a big change-up.”

The Dukes will play Robert Morris in week two of the spring slate at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Whitehall Ave. in Staunton on Sunday.
Several people displaced after house fire in Staunton
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,303 on Sunday
Fire at Pancake Underground and Bock's Garage.
Fire causes Strasburg businesses to temporarily close
CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA
Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery

Latest News

Riverheads finishes as Class 1 state runner-up.
Riverheads falls to Honaker, finishes as Class 1 state runner-up
East Rock finishes as class 2 runner-up.
East Rock’s season ends in state finals as Class 2 runner-up
JMU beats Delaware 65-62.
Dukes knock off Delaware to split weekend series
Spotswood finishes as runner-up in Class 3 state tournament.
Spotswood finishes as runner-up in Class 3 state tournament