JMU football reacts to different atmosphere in week one

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team opened its season with a 52-0 win over Morehead State Saturday, in a much different atmosphere than usual week one’s.

The Dukes were beginning their 2021 spring slate with limited fans at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“For myself there was no difference because I’m just focused on what’s going on between the white lines,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said.

For the players, it was a bit of a different feeling.

“It was a lot different being out there seeing the home and away sidelines empty and the student section empty,” JMU defensive lineman Mike Greene said. “It was completely different but we tried to keep up the tempo and keep up the energy and just try to fly around out there. I think we did good but not having the fans out there was a big change-up.”

The Dukes will play Robert Morris in week two of the spring slate at Bridgeforth Stadium.

