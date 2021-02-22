Advertisement

Kaine, Warner announce $179 million in funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced more than $179 million in funding that will support COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Virginia.

The $179,010,000 in funding comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“As our nation mourns 500,000 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to distribute the vaccine is more urgent than ever,” said Warner and Kaine in a joint release. “We are glad to announce that this funding will provide increased support to distribute vaccines equitably throughout the Commonwealth, and we remain committed to ensuring that every Virginian has access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will distribute the funding. The money will go towards storing, transporting, securing, handling, announcing and administering the vaccine across the state.

