Advertisement

Lewis’ status remains uncertain

James Madison head coach Mark Byington provided an injury update on star guard Matt Lewis Monday.
James Madison head coach Mark Byington provided an injury update on star guard Matt Lewis Monday.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison head coach Mark Byington provided an injury update on star guard Matt Lewis Monday.

During his weekly press conference, Byington said Lewis is still being evaluated after injuring his knee in JMU’s win over Hofstra on February 14. Lewis’ status for James Madison’s regular-season finale against Drexel Friday afternoon is unknown. Byington said Lewis has been able to lift weights.

“We’ll decide on Friday whether he can go or not,” said Byington. “We’re not going to jeopardize him. If he’s available and can play, we’ll play him. If not, the other guys will step up. The other guys have done a good job...(Lewis) is a constant worker. Whether it’s been rehab or lifting weights or kind of just being a leader.”

Lewis is averaging 19.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, and shooting 46.8% from the field while leading the Dukes with 32.7 minutes played per game. He is considered to be the front-runner for the CAA Player of the Year award.

JMU is scheduled to host Drexel for a 4 p.m. tip-off Friday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Dukes lock up No. 1 seed in CAA Tournament

Per a CAA spokesperson, James Madison has locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Dukes currently lead the CAA with an 8-1 conference record and are slotted into the tournament’s top spot following the cancellation of multiple regular-season games Monday.

The CAA Tournament is scheduled to take place from March 6-9 at James Madison University.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Whitehall Ave. in Staunton on Sunday.
Several people displaced after house fire in Staunton
Fire at Pancake Underground and Bock's Garage.
Fire causes Strasburg businesses to temporarily close
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,303 on Sunday
Emberly Michelle Jordan was reported last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Fishersville juvenile safely located
CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti weekly press conference - Monday (2/22/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti weekly press conference - Monday (2/22/21)
Mike Greene celebrates following a sack against Morehead State.
JMU football reacts to different atmosphere in week one
Riverheads finishes as Class 1 state runner-up.
Riverheads falls to Honaker, finishes as Class 1 state runner-up
East Rock finishes as class 2 runner-up.
East Rock’s season ends in state finals as Class 2 runner-up