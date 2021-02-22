Lewis’ status remains uncertain

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison head coach Mark Byington provided an injury update on star guard Matt Lewis Monday.

During his weekly press conference, Byington said Lewis is still being evaluated after injuring his knee in JMU’s win over Hofstra on February 14. Lewis’ status for James Madison’s regular-season finale against Drexel Friday afternoon is unknown. Byington said Lewis has been able to lift weights.

“We’ll decide on Friday whether he can go or not,” said Byington. “We’re not going to jeopardize him. If he’s available and can play, we’ll play him. If not, the other guys will step up. The other guys have done a good job...(Lewis) is a constant worker. Whether it’s been rehab or lifting weights or kind of just being a leader.”

Lewis is averaging 19.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, and shooting 46.8% from the field while leading the Dukes with 32.7 minutes played per game. He is considered to be the front-runner for the CAA Player of the Year award.

JMU is scheduled to host Drexel for a 4 p.m. tip-off Friday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Dukes lock up No. 1 seed in CAA Tournament

Per a CAA spokesperson, James Madison has locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Dukes currently lead the CAA with an 8-1 conference record and are slotted into the tournament’s top spot following the cancellation of multiple regular-season games Monday.

The CAA Tournament is scheduled to take place from March 6-9 at James Madison University.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.