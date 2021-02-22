Advertisement

MBU names new interim provost

Tynisha Willingham has been named as Mary Baldwin University's new interim provost and chief...
Tynisha Willingham has been named as Mary Baldwin University's new interim provost and chief academic officer.(Mary Baldwin University)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Mary Baldwin University has announced a new interim provost and chief academic officer. Tynisha Willingham will serve effective February 15.

Willingham began her tenure at Mary Baldwin University (MBU) in the summer of 2020 as dean of the College of Education.

“I am delighted to lead and shape the academic enterprise at Mary Baldwin University,” Willingham said in a press release from MBU. “We are a family that values rich and hard dialogues about pressing issues while holding a space for one another’s common humanity. I am excited to share in the vision where our faculty and holistic programming efforts meet students where they are; whether on our residential campus, Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences, or through MBU Online.”

According to a press release from MBU, Willingham seeks to align the university’s offerings with higher education predictions and key trends in the workforce so programs are evolving to respond to student demographics while meeting critical needs in workplaces and communities.

She also looks to build upon MBU’s diversity, equity and inclusion in the area of academic affairs.

