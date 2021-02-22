Advertisement

Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!

By Forrest Sanders
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON SPRINGS, Tn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee family is having a lot of fun with their pet chicken... that’s because it likes snow sledding just as much as the kids.

I bet a lot of us grew up with a little pet who just loved playing and that light fluffy snow and in a very snowy Dixon Springs, five-year-old Blair and the 11 year old Owen has exactly that kind of pet now at the Evitts Family Farm, though she’s maybe not quite what you’re expecting.

“This is Donut,” said Owen Evitts.

Now why is Donut the Evitts’ favorite chicken? The chicken sleds and then it’s ready to be pulled up the hill to go again.

“She seems to go with the flow don’t she? That’s farm life for you I guess,” said Ashlea Evitts.

Not every chicken would do this.

Donut was never the type of chicken to get cold feet for a little adventure. Back in the summer, little Donut and Blair floated in a pool together.

Somehow the stress of the week just melts away all thanks to a chicken on a sled.

“We’re about to let it sled down by himself. I think she may say in that she’s having fun,” said Owen Evitts.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CVS Health said the location selection was fixed as of Friday morning.
CVS Health fixes issue regarding online registration location in VA
Williams will be graduating this spring from Page County High School and is committed to play...
Prayers for TR: Dad provides updates on son’s recovery
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,303 on Sunday
(From left to right) The three buildings will soon be renamed after Robert Walker Lee., Doris...
New names approved for James Madison University buildings
House fire on Whitehall Ave. in Staunton on Sunday.
Several people displaced after house fire in Staunton

Latest News

Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Zeus Digital Theater poster fundraiser for Waynesboro YMCA
Zeus Digital Theater holds poster sale for Waynesboro YMCA
Rockingham County Fire Department
Safely heating your home in the winter
Fire at Pancake Underground and Bock's Garage.
Fire causes Strasburg businesses to temporarily close