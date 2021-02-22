Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!

DIXON SPRINGS, Tn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee family is having a lot of fun with their pet chicken... that’s because it likes snow sledding just as much as the kids.

I bet a lot of us grew up with a little pet who just loved playing and that light fluffy snow and in a very snowy Dixon Springs, five-year-old Blair and the 11 year old Owen has exactly that kind of pet now at the Evitts Family Farm, though she’s maybe not quite what you’re expecting.

“This is Donut,” said Owen Evitts.

Now why is Donut the Evitts’ favorite chicken? The chicken sleds and then it’s ready to be pulled up the hill to go again.

“She seems to go with the flow don’t she? That’s farm life for you I guess,” said Ashlea Evitts.

Not every chicken would do this.

Donut was never the type of chicken to get cold feet for a little adventure. Back in the summer, little Donut and Blair floated in a pool together.

Somehow the stress of the week just melts away all thanks to a chicken on a sled.

“We’re about to let it sled down by himself. I think she may say in that she’s having fun,” said Owen Evitts.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.