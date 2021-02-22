Riverheads falls to Honaker, finishes as Class 1 state runner-up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Riverheads girls basketball team finishes as the Class 1 state runner-up after falling to Honaker 81-56 in the finals Sunday afternoon.

Honaker finished the season 14-0 and secured their second straight state title (were co-state champions last year after the championship game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Hannah Grubb led the Gladiators with 20 points. Halle Hilton had 23 points for Honaker.

