Riverheads falls to Honaker, finishes as Class 1 state runner-up
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Riverheads girls basketball team finishes as the Class 1 state runner-up after falling to Honaker 81-56 in the finals Sunday afternoon.
Honaker finished the season 14-0 and secured their second straight state title (were co-state champions last year after the championship game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Hannah Grubb led the Gladiators with 20 points. Halle Hilton had 23 points for Honaker.
