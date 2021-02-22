Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,155 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Monday, February 22, Virginia has had 565,270 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,155 case increase since Sunday. The Virginia Department of Health reports an 8.1% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and an 8.3% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

155 additional deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 7,486.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Northam addressed the state to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions, Northam said, will last through the end of February.

The restrictions include a modified stay-at-home order in which all individuals in Virginia must stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Exceptions include getting food and other goods, heading to and from work and seeking medical attention.

A new universal mask requirement in which masks must be worn when inside and when social distancing is not possible. All Virginians aged five and up must wear a face covering.

A reduction in social gatherings from 25 individuals to 10 individuals has been put into place, and there are continued limits on dining in restaurants. These new restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

On Wednesday, February 17, Governor Northam increased the spectator limit at outdoor sporting events to 250 people, as long as social distancing measures are being followed.

For more information on the governor’s new restrictions, click here.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of February 22

By February 22, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 445,808 confirmed cases and 118,307 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 7,288,594 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 5,762,389 PCR tests, 218,920 antibody tests and 1,307,285 antigen tests.

At this point, 23,530 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 7,486 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. February 22.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 24,740 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,130 (+6 from Sunday)

• Bath County - 240

• Buena Vista - 827 (+1 from Sunday)

• Harrisonburg - 5,642 (+7 from Sunday)

• Highland County - 90

• Lexington - 1,083

• Rockbridge County - 1,248 (+8 from Sunday)

• Rockingham County - 5,986 (+3 from Sunday)

• Staunton - 2,383 (+3 from Sunday)

• Waynesboro - 2,111 (+4 from Sunday)

Outbreaks: 77, with 33 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 26 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 6 in college/university settings and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 264,920

Lord Fairfax Health District: 17,596 total cases

• Clarke County - 749 (+1 from Sunday)

• Frederick County - 6,673 (+12 from Sunday)

• Page County - 1,809 (+2 from Sunday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,669 (+3 from Sunday)

• Warren County - 2,249 (+5 from Sunday)

• Winchester - 2,447 (+5 from Sunday)

Outbreaks: 97, with 46 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 26 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 3 in college/university settings, 4 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings.

Total tests: 201,011

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of February 22, 1,121,215 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 481,287 people are fully vaccinated.

2,094,805 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of February 22, at least 45,892 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,540.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 129,854 total cases in West Virginia as of February 22.

Grant County: 1,049 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Sunday)

Hardy County: 1,260 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Sunday)

Pendleton County: 617 total COVID-19 cases

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

