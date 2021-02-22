Advertisement

Virginia State Police are phasing out sedans for SUVs

By Richmond Times-Dispatch and Associated Press
Feb. 22, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are phasing out their familiar silver-gray-and-blue police sedans. They will transition to Ford Interceptor SUVs.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the department has to reckon with Ford Motor Company’s decision to end production of its popular Taurus Police Interceptor sedan.

State police said they had little choice but to switch to an all-SUV fleet. Other potential vehicles tested failed to meet the department’s needs.

The department has bought more than 204 SUVs that are essentially a high-performance model of the Ford Explorer and it hopes to buy 400 more. State police used the Ford Taurus for nearly a decade after Ford stopped making the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor.

