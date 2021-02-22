Winter weather causes delays in local COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Last week’s winter weather caused nationwide shipping delays in COVID-19 vaccines, which impacted the process for those with the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD).

Several clinics had to be canceled, and now in the coming days, CSHD staff are tasked with administered vaccines to those that were scheduled last week and this week, too.

Last week, 710 vaccines were administered by the CSHD and its community partners. For the past month, they have been administering around 2,000 to over 4,000 every week.

For those who had appointments for their COVID-19 shot last week, Marsha Rodeffer, the CSHD Nurse Manager, said they will be added to clinics scheduled for this week. She said those individuals will receive a call or email to reschedule.

As for the week ahead, Rodeffer said they have received all vaccine shipments from last week and this week. She anticipates the CSHD and its community partners will administer about 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days.

She said the CSHD is still working to vaccinate health care workers in Phase 1a, K-12 teachers and staff, and older adults, but many will be second doses.

“This week we’ve also incorporated second doses, as well, and next week will be the same focus,” Rodeffer said. “The second dose for K-12 public schools and 65 and older population.”

Rodeffer said the health district hopes to wrap up vaccines for Phase 1a individuals in the next few weeks.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Central Shenandoah Health District, click here.

