Zeus Digital Theater holds poster sale for Waynesboro YMCA

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is helping to raise money for the Waynesboro YMCA and their Inclusive Wellness Program by selling their paper movie posters.

Zeus Theater recently switched over to digital posters, so they had hundreds of paper posters they didn’t need anymore and decided to hold a fundraiser for the program.

The theater began selling the posters at the start of February, and a little over $800 dollars has been raised so far.

“It’s tough times for everybody, the movie theater is not the least of which, but sometimes when you’re having a rough time it’s a good time to get out and do something positive,” Zeus Digital Theater Owner Brett Hayes, said.

The Inclusive Wellness Program at the YMCA pairs students with disabilities with their peers to help build connections and exercise together.

The program is moving online and the goal is to begin the virtual programming in the next couple of weeks and eventually meet in person when it is safe to do so.

Proceeds raised will help with staffing and suppling exercise supplies.

“I’m hoping that if one student feels something, if 5 do, or if they all do it’s so worth it. And the more the better,” Dr. Sue Clark-Mirra, a fitness instructor at the YMCA, said.

The fundraiser will continue for a few more weeks and Clark-Mirra said it is great to see the community always come together.

If you’d like to learn more about the program or wish to donate you can contact the Waynesboro YMCA.

