Bock’s Garage says ‘We’ll be back’

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday evening, a fire broke out at Bock’s Garage in Strasburg, right next to “The Pancake Underground.”

Luckily, the restaurant received minimal damage, but they said they will remain closed while water and electric issues are sorted out.

Fire officials deemed Bock’s Garage “uninhabitable.”

Owner Wayne Bock said he couldn’t believe the fire was happening, and that it was frustrating watching his garage burn.

“Sitting here watching it. Helpless, you know, nothing we can do,” Bock said.

Since the fire, Bock said he’s received probably 400 messages from people reaching out and lending their support.

“It’s awesome, you know, I can’t believe it. There’s people I haven’t seen in 15 years that are stopping by,” Bock said. “I didn’t know we were appreciated and supported like that, and it blows me away. I’m going to get back with every single person who messaged us.’

A few things can be salvaged from the shop, but the building received serious damage.

Assistant Fire Marshall Derrick Dotson in Shenandoah County said the fire originated from the heating and AC unit (HVAC) in the garage office, most likely from a malfunction. Thankfully, no injuries occurred.

For now, Bock and his team will be working through his other garage space across the street and will keep working to restore the shop. But Bock says eventually, Bock’s Garage will be back.

“We experienced a flood here about two years ago, so now I’ve gone through a flood... we made it. Now we’ve got the fire. We’re gonna keep going,” Bock said.

A Facebook fundraiser was created for Bock’s Garage. If you wish to donate, you can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.