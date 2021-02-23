Advertisement

DMV adds more online services during pandemic

The DMV is now offering more convenient online service options for customers during the current...
The DMV is now offering more convenient online service options for customers during the current pandemic.
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DMV is now offering more convenient online service options for customers during the current pandemic.

Customers can visit online to replace their commercial driver’s license (CDL), driver’s license learner’s permit, driver privilege card or learner’s permit, or limited duration driver’s license, permit or CDL.

Previously, these transactions required an in-person visit.

Online credential replacements are only available to customers age 18 and older.

