Dukes shift focus to Robert Morris

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following a blowout win in the season opener, the James Madison football team is now focusing on a matchup with Robert Morris.

The Dukes defeated Morehead State, 52-0, at home this past Saturday to open the 2021 FCS spring season. However, head coach Curt Cignetti did his best to downplay JMU’s dominant victory during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon.

“I don’t want our team to think they are something they are not because of the first game and get some sort of false impression of who they are,” said Cignetti. “We gotta have a great sense of urgency and prepare for (Robert Morris) and play well and have respect for the opponent. Because they are going to come in here and be a challenge.”

JMU is set to host RMU for a 12 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. It will be the first matchup between the two teams since the 2018 season when the Dukes defeated the Colonials, 73-7, in Harrisonburg. Cignetti says the Robert Morris program has improved since that contest. The Colonials, who will play their first game of the 2021 spring season Saturday, posted a 7-5 overall record in 2019.

“They have high hopes for their season,” said Cignetti. “This is not the same outfit in any way, shape, or form. This is a legitimate football team.”

Watch Curt Cignetti’s full weekly press conference (2/22) here:

