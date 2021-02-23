FCSO: Winchester man facing charges after vehicle pursuit

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports officials were alerted to a pursuit on Sunday, February 21, as officers with the Winchester Police Department were chasing a wanted subject coming out of the city.

According to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the subject was headed eastbound on Route 7 (Berryville Pike), but communications between the two agencies were delayed due to incompatibility issues with their radios.

FSCO says by the time their units were updated, the pursuit had traveled as far East as the Clarke County line and was now headed back westbound towards Winchester.

Officials say while Sgt. Steve Moore with FSCO prepared to deploy spike strips to disable the subject’s vehicle, which was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes at oncoming traffic, Deputy Blake Armstrong and K-9 Deputy Tyler Renner, with partner Charo, headed eastbound as the suspect came towards them, still traveling in the wrong direction.

The press release from the sheriff’s office says Armstrong was able to steer his vehicle and impact the front of the suspect vehicle as it approached the units and attempted to swerve past the deputies.

Officials say as a result of the initial impact, the suspect vehicle spun counter-clockwise and struck Deputy Renner’s vehicle in the front wheel and quarter panel before striking Armstrong’s vehicle again and coming to a final rest.

FCSO says they were then able to get the suspect out of the vehicle and into custody without incident.

Deputy Armstrong was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor lacerations and observation and is reported to now be resting at home.

K-9 Charo was also held at an emergency veterinarian’s office for a few days and is now home.

Officials say the suspect, identified as Nicholas VanDyke of Winchester, was also transported to Winchester Medical Center and is facing multiple charges, including felony eluding.

FCSO says it is also seeking a warrant for reckless driving on VanDyke.

