Fire damages vacant home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A vacant home caught on fire in Staunton on Monday night.

According to officials, nobody lives in the home at 925 Stuart Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home around 5:00 p.m. where smoke and flames were reported.

Staunton Fire Marshal Perry Weller said the investigation into the fire continues but it’s likely the home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported and Weller said the fire was out within 15 minutes of first responders arriving.

