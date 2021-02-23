Fire damages vacant home in Staunton
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A vacant home caught on fire in Staunton on Monday night.
According to officials, nobody lives in the home at 925 Stuart Street.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home around 5:00 p.m. where smoke and flames were reported.
Staunton Fire Marshal Perry Weller said the investigation into the fire continues but it’s likely the home is a total loss.
No injuries were reported and Weller said the fire was out within 15 minutes of first responders arriving.
