Flames advance to VISAA state quarterfinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team defeated New Covenant, 80-43, Monday night in the first round of the VISAA Division III state tournament.

Trey Gillenwater led the Flames in scoring with 26 points. Adam Hatter added 19 points while Nick Jones chipped in 17 points for EMS.

The Flames are scheduled to host Veritas School in the VISAA state quarterfinals Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

