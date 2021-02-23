Flames advance to VISAA state semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team defeated Veritas School, 70-38, Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the VISAA Division III state tournament.

Drew Hatter led the Flames in scoring with 18 points. Trey Gillenwater added 17 points while Nick Jones chipped in 15 points in the win.

The Flames are scheduled to visit Word of Life Academy in the VISAA state semifinals Thursday.

Flames defeat New Covenant in VISAA state quarterfinals

The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team defeated New Covenant, 80-43, Monday night in the first round of the VISAA Division III state tournament.

Trey Gillenwater led the Flames in scoring with 26 points. Adam Hatter added 19 points while Nick Jones chipped in 17 points for EMS.

The Flames are scheduled to host Veritas School in the VISAA state quarterfinals Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

