Advertisement

Flames advance to VISAA state semifinals

The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team defeated Veritas School, 70-38, Tuesday night...
The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team defeated Veritas School, 70-38, Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the VISAA Division III state tournament.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team defeated Veritas School, 70-38, Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the VISAA Division III state tournament.

Drew Hatter led the Flames in scoring with 18 points. Trey Gillenwater added 17 points while Nick Jones chipped in 15 points in the win.

The Flames are scheduled to visit Word of Life Academy in the VISAA state semifinals Thursday.

Flames defeat New Covenant in VISAA state quarterfinals

The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team defeated New Covenant, 80-43, Monday night in the first round of the VISAA Division III state tournament.

Trey Gillenwater led the Flames in scoring with 26 points. Adam Hatter added 19 points while Nick Jones chipped in 17 points for EMS.

The Flames are scheduled to host Veritas School in the VISAA state quarterfinals Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
The DMV is now offering more convenient online service options for customers during the current...
DMV adds more online services during pandemic
FSCO Deputy Tyler Renner's cruiser and suspect VanDyke's vehicle after VanDyke allegedly rammed...
FCSO: Winchester man facing charges after vehicle pursuit

Latest News

VHSL football scores from week one of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.
VHSL Spring Football Scoreboard: Week 1
Flames advance to VISAA state quarterfinals
Flames advance to VISAA state quarterfinals
Dukes shift focus to week two, Robert Morris
Dukes shift focus to week two, Robert Morris
Injury update for Matt Lewis
Injury update for Matt Lewis
Following a blowout win in the season opener, the James Madison football team is now focusing...
Dukes shift focus to Robert Morris