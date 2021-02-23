Advertisement

Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19

The order is to last through sunset on February 26
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam announced a flag order Monday for all United States and Virginia flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who have died from COVID-19.

The move is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House to honor the 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

According to Northam, there are 7,486 Virginians accounted for within that number.

The order is to last through sunset on February 26.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emberly Michelle Jordan was reported last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Fishersville juvenile safely located
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police are phasing out sedans for SUVs
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,155 on Monday

Latest News

MIS-C
State confirms 5 cases of pediatric illness linked to COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,769 on Tuesday
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
The couple's family is encouraging others to get vaccinated in hopes they can avoid pain and...
Family encourages vaccination after Mo. couple die from COVID-19