Advertisement

In Rush Limbaugh’s home state, a flap over lowering flags

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Even in death, the conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh is proving to be a divisive figure, as partisans in his home state of Florida debate over whether to lower flags in his honor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called Limbaugh a “legend” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a show of respect after the longtime broadcaster died Wednesday of cancer.

But Democrats are objecting. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Monday she is not abiding by the Republican governor’s orders.

Fried is the only statewide Democratic officeholder and is weighing a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor’s mansion next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Whitehall Ave. in Staunton on Sunday.
Several people displaced after house fire in Staunton
Fire at Pancake Underground and Bock's Garage.
Fire causes Strasburg businesses to temporarily close
Emberly Michelle Jordan was reported last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Fishersville juvenile safely located
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,303 on Sunday
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!

Latest News

Dukes shift focus to week two, Robert Morris
Dukes shift focus to week two, Robert Morris
Injury update for Matt Lewis
Injury update for Matt Lewis
Overnight forecast 2/22/2021
Overnight forecast 2/22/2021
MBU names new interim provost
MBU names new interim provost
Starting March 8, students that are failing more than one class can come back four days a week....
Some Page Co. high school students to return to class March 8