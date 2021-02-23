Advertisement

MRRJ addresses door access control system failure

Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Middle River Regional Jail addressed issues with its door access control system on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ), Information Technology (IT) staff were notified of a problem with the door access controls at the jail on February 17.

After investigating the issue, IT staff said they identified a critical failure in the access control system which necessitated the replacement of equipment and reloading of critical systems software.

The press release from MRRJ says staff, in coordination with the technology vendor used for the control systems, collaborated to restore access control to the master control center of the jail by the late evening of February 17.

MRRJ says due to inclement weather last week, efforts to restore the remaining access control systems were suspended until February 19. MRRJ says access control systems were restored to master control and other critical systems were brought online, but on February 22, a second and unrelated power unit failed.

MRRJ says the second power unit was replaced, but the situation contributed to slowing the progress of restoring the control system.

MRRJ reports work is continuing at this time to restore full operational capability, which will hopefully be by the end of the day on Wednesday.

During the outage, MRRJ says manual door access and emergency access were carried out by staff utilizing existing emergency exit procedures, and there is no known threat to safety and security at this time.

MRRJ says due to the single point of door control during restoration, inmates have remained in a modified security status.

