Multiple casino resort proposals made for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four different proposals to build a resort casino in the City of Richmond have been submitted for consideration.

Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort proposal describes it as a world-class, destination resort, hotel and casino that will span more than 1.6 million total square feet. It will include a casino, sportsbook, hotel, resort-style pool, dining and retail outlets, and a flexible space for live entertainment and conferences.

A $350 million casino was also proposed by the Pamunkey Indian tribe. It would be built on the 5000 block of Commerce Road, about 4 miles south of the property it originally proposed 13 months ago, which is next to South Richmond neighborhoods that opposed the plan.

A $517 million casino was announced on Tuesday by a company called Urban One. If successful, the company says they would be the majority investor in what it says would be the only majority Black-owned casino in the country.

Lastly, another proposal was made for a $600 million offer from Cordish Companies for a casino on the current movieland property in Scott’s Addition - similar to what exists at Baltimore’s inner harbor.

A city panel will recommend their top proposal, and then Richmond City Council will ultimately have to vote on which one they think is best.

A referendum is expected to be held in the fall so that voters will get their chance to say whether or not they want a casino at all.

