Advertisement

Multiple casino resort proposals made for Richmond

Slot machines in Deadwood casinos.
Slot machines in Deadwood casinos. (KOTA)
By Emily Harrison, NBC12
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four different proposals to build a resort casino in the City of Richmond have been submitted for consideration.

Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort proposal describes it as a world-class, destination resort, hotel and casino that will span more than 1.6 million total square feet. It will include a casino, sportsbook, hotel, resort-style pool, dining and retail outlets, and a flexible space for live entertainment and conferences.

A $350 million casino was also proposed by the Pamunkey Indian tribe. It would be built on the 5000 block of Commerce Road, about 4 miles south of the property it originally proposed 13 months ago, which is next to South Richmond neighborhoods that opposed the plan.

$517 million casino was announced on Tuesday by a company called Urban One. If successful, the company says they would be the majority investor in what it says would be the only majority Black-owned casino in the country.

Lastly, another proposal was made for a $600 million offer from Cordish Companies for a casino on the current movieland property in Scott’s Addition - similar to what exists at Baltimore’s inner harbor.

A city panel will recommend their top proposal, and then Richmond City Council will ultimately have to vote on which one they think is best.

A referendum is expected to be held in the fall so that voters will get their chance to say whether or not they want a casino at all.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emberly Michelle Jordan was reported last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Fishersville juvenile safely located
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police are phasing out sedans for SUVs
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gestures as he speaks to the media. (AP Photo/Steve...
AG Mark Herring says he is suing Libre by Nexus

Latest News

Urban One
Proposal submitted to open first black-owned casino in U.S.
A statue of Harry Byrd Sr. in Capitol Square.
Bill to remove Byrd statue from Capitol Square heads to Northam
FSCO Deputy Tyler Renner's cruiser and suspect VanDyke's vehicle after VanDyke allegedly rammed...
FCSO: Winchester man facing charges after vehicle pursuit
The DMV is now offering more convenient online service options for customers during the current...
DMV adds more online services during pandemic