Nickel, Weakley earn Region 2B Player of the Year honors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel and Luray’s Emilee Weakley have earned Region 2B Player of the Year honors for their performance during the 2020-2021 VHSL basketball season.

Nickel averaged 33.7 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and 3.7 assists per game during his junior season while helping East Rockingham finish as Class 2 state runner-up for the second time in three seasons. Nickel has 1,902 career points through his first three seasons at East Rockingham. Former Gate City High School and current Texas Tech star Mac McClung holds the VHSL boys basketball scoring record with 2,801 career points.

Weakley, also a junior, led Luray to the Class 2 state title by averaging 28 points per game, 13 rebounds per game, and three steals per contest. She has 1,732 career points with one season remaining at Luray.

All-Region 2B Teams

BOYS

First Team

Tyler Nickel (Jr.) - East Rockingham (Player of the Year)

Kyle Evick (Sr.) - East Rockingham

Canaan Pierce (Sr.) - Page County

Ricky Campbell (Jr.) - Page County

Ellis Nei (Sr.) - Clarke County

Bennett Bowers (Soph.) - Buffalo Gap

Tanner Rivenburg (Sr.) - Buffalo Gap

Josiah Williams (Jr.) - Staunton

Second Team

Jackson Taylor (Jr.) - Madison County

Jo’-el Howard (Sr.) - Stuarts Draft

Cooper Keyes (Jr.) - East Rockingham

Walker Conrad (Fr.) - Strasburg

Manny Champman (Fr.) - Staunton

Ethan Teter (Sr.) - Buffalo Gap

Jonathan Moore (Soph.) - Staunton

Jamal Brown (Jr.) - Staunton

GIRLS

First Team

Emilee Weakley (Jr.) - Luray (Player of the Year)

Brynlee Burrill (Sr.) - Luray

Lindsay McDaniel (Jr.) - Madison County

Amaya Lucas (Sr.) - Buffalo Gap

Emma Witt (Jr.) - Staunton

Taylor Hankins (Sr.) - Page County

Kylene Franklin (Sr.) - Stonewall Jackson

Macy Smith (Fr.) - Strasburg

Second Team

Sterlyn Woodward (Sr.) - Madison County

Caris Lucas (Jr.) - Page County

Madi Armentrout (Sr.) - Stuarts Draft

Keziah Williams (Sr.) - Staunton

Hadley May (Sr.) - Stuarts Draft

Shea Ostrander (Sr.) - Buffalo Gap

Kellsye Miller (Jr.) - Staunton

Leah Wood (Jr.) - Stuarts Draft

