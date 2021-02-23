Nickel, Weakley earn Region 2B Player of the Year honors
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel and Luray’s Emilee Weakley have earned Region 2B Player of the Year honors for their performance during the 2020-2021 VHSL basketball season.
Nickel averaged 33.7 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and 3.7 assists per game during his junior season while helping East Rockingham finish as Class 2 state runner-up for the second time in three seasons. Nickel has 1,902 career points through his first three seasons at East Rockingham. Former Gate City High School and current Texas Tech star Mac McClung holds the VHSL boys basketball scoring record with 2,801 career points.
Weakley, also a junior, led Luray to the Class 2 state title by averaging 28 points per game, 13 rebounds per game, and three steals per contest. She has 1,732 career points with one season remaining at Luray.
All-Region 2B Teams
BOYS
First Team
Tyler Nickel (Jr.) - East Rockingham (Player of the Year)
Kyle Evick (Sr.) - East Rockingham
Canaan Pierce (Sr.) - Page County
Ricky Campbell (Jr.) - Page County
Ellis Nei (Sr.) - Clarke County
Bennett Bowers (Soph.) - Buffalo Gap
Tanner Rivenburg (Sr.) - Buffalo Gap
Josiah Williams (Jr.) - Staunton
Second Team
Jackson Taylor (Jr.) - Madison County
Jo’-el Howard (Sr.) - Stuarts Draft
Cooper Keyes (Jr.) - East Rockingham
Walker Conrad (Fr.) - Strasburg
Manny Champman (Fr.) - Staunton
Ethan Teter (Sr.) - Buffalo Gap
Jonathan Moore (Soph.) - Staunton
Jamal Brown (Jr.) - Staunton
GIRLS
First Team
Emilee Weakley (Jr.) - Luray (Player of the Year)
Brynlee Burrill (Sr.) - Luray
Lindsay McDaniel (Jr.) - Madison County
Amaya Lucas (Sr.) - Buffalo Gap
Emma Witt (Jr.) - Staunton
Taylor Hankins (Sr.) - Page County
Kylene Franklin (Sr.) - Stonewall Jackson
Macy Smith (Fr.) - Strasburg
Second Team
Sterlyn Woodward (Sr.) - Madison County
Caris Lucas (Jr.) - Page County
Madi Armentrout (Sr.) - Stuarts Draft
Keziah Williams (Sr.) - Staunton
Hadley May (Sr.) - Stuarts Draft
Shea Ostrander (Sr.) - Buffalo Gap
Kellsye Miller (Jr.) - Staunton
Leah Wood (Jr.) - Stuarts Draft
