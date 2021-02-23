Proposal submitted to open first black-owned casino in U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Urban One, Inc. submitted a $517 million proposal to the City of Richmond to develop a world-class, uniquely Richmond entertainment, dining and gaming destination.

Urban One says it plans to build and open the only black-owned casino in the country.

“We have been a part of the Richmond community since 1999, and everything we are proposing will have a local flavor and will ensure our facility uplifts the entire Richmond community. I look forward to sharing more details about our ONE proposal with the community on Tuesday morning after we have delivered it to the city,” Executive Officer Alfred Liggins said in a statement.

The project is aimed to be located in the city’s southside off of I-95.

The project will have the following features if selected:

150 luxurious hotel rooms

A 3,000 capacity theater

90,000 square feet of gaming

12 bars and restaurants, featuring partnerships with local Richmond restaurant owners

A Sportsbook

20,000 square feet of event space

300,000 square feet in total of entertainment and fun

Urban One was founded more than 40 years ago by Cathy Hughes when she purchased her first radio station WOL in Washington, DC.

