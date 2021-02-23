Advertisement

RCPS to open PreK applications, Kindergarten registration March 8

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County Public Schools will be registering Kindergarten students, as well as taking applications for PreK programs, during the week of March 8.

On March 8, a registration form will be available at www.rcps.net to register your child. While Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) encourages you to use the online form, you can also use the schedule below to determine the times and dates you can register your child at each elementary school.

Additionally, if there is paperwork that you are unable to submit online, you should drop it by the school on the designated dates and times below.

In order to register your child for Kindergarten, your child must be five years of age on or before September 30, 2021. You must also provide a birth certificate and proof of residency for your child. A copy of a current physical examination form and a complete immunization record must also be provided before a child begins school in August.

Children who will be four years of age on or before September 30, 2021, will be eligible to apply for the PreK program at the elementary school in the child’s attendance area. RCPS says area-eligible County resident PreK students should apply for the programs during the same times as the Kindergarten registration dates in the table below. Application interviews and screening times will be scheduled with the parent by each school.

If you are applying for a PreK program, proof of income will be required. You should also bring your child’s birth certificate and proof of residency for their address. A copy of a current physical examination and a complete immunization record must be provided before your child starts school in August.

SchoolDatesTimes
Cub Run ElementaryMarch 9
March 10		9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Elkton ElementaryMarch 1110 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fulks Run ElementaryMarch 9
March 8, 10, 11, 12		8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
John C. Myers ElementaryMarch 8, 10, 11
March 9		9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
John Wayland ElementaryMarch 109 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lacey Spring ElementaryMarch 8
March 9		9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Linville-Edom ElementaryMarch 11
March 8, 9, 10		9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
McGaheysville ElementaryMarch 99 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Mountain View ElementaryMarch 8, 9, 11, 12
March 10		9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ottobine ElementaryMarch 9
March 10		9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Peak View ElementaryMarch 1012 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Plains ElementaryMarch 9
March 10		9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pleasant Valley ElementaryMarch 109 a.m. to 5 p.m.
River Bend ElementaryMarch 10
March 8, 9, 11, 12		9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
South River ElementaryMarch 10
March 8, 9, 11, 12		8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emberly Michelle Jordan was reported last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Fishersville juvenile safely located
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police are phasing out sedans for SUVs
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gestures as he speaks to the media. (AP Photo/Steve...
AG Mark Herring says he is suing Libre by Nexus

Latest News

Urban One
Proposal submitted to open first black-owned casino in U.S.
A statue of Harry Byrd Sr. in Capitol Square.
Bill to remove Byrd statue from Capitol Square heads to Northam
FSCO Deputy Tyler Renner's cruiser and suspect VanDyke's vehicle after VanDyke allegedly rammed...
FCSO: Winchester man facing charges after vehicle pursuit
The DMV is now offering more convenient online service options for customers during the current...
DMV adds more online services during pandemic
Slot machines in Deadwood casinos.
Multiple casino resort proposals made for Richmond