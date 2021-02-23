RCPS to open PreK applications, Kindergarten registration March 8

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County Public Schools will be registering Kindergarten students, as well as taking applications for PreK programs, during the week of March 8.

On March 8, a registration form will be available at www.rcps.net to register your child. While Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) encourages you to use the online form, you can also use the schedule below to determine the times and dates you can register your child at each elementary school.

Additionally, if there is paperwork that you are unable to submit online, you should drop it by the school on the designated dates and times below.

In order to register your child for Kindergarten, your child must be five years of age on or before September 30, 2021. You must also provide a birth certificate and proof of residency for your child. A copy of a current physical examination form and a complete immunization record must also be provided before a child begins school in August.

Children who will be four years of age on or before September 30, 2021, will be eligible to apply for the PreK program at the elementary school in the child’s attendance area. RCPS says area-eligible County resident PreK students should apply for the programs during the same times as the Kindergarten registration dates in the table below. Application interviews and screening times will be scheduled with the parent by each school.

If you are applying for a PreK program, proof of income will be required. You should also bring your child’s birth certificate and proof of residency for their address. A copy of a current physical examination and a complete immunization record must be provided before your child starts school in August.

School Dates Times Cub Run Elementary March 9

March 10 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Elkton Elementary March 11 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fulks Run Elementary March 9

March 8, 10, 11, 12 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. John C. Myers Elementary March 8, 10, 11

March 9 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. John Wayland Elementary March 10 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lacey Spring Elementary March 8

March 9 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Linville-Edom Elementary March 11

March 8, 9, 10 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. McGaheysville Elementary March 9 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mountain View Elementary March 8, 9, 11, 12

March 10 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ottobine Elementary March 9

March 10 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Peak View Elementary March 10 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Plains Elementary March 9

March 10 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pleasant Valley Elementary March 10 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. River Bend Elementary March 10

March 8, 9, 11, 12 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. South River Elementary March 10

March 8, 9, 11, 12 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.