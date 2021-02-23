Rockingham Cooperative celebrates 100th anniversary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham Cooperative is celebrated its 100-year anniversary Tuesday. The cooperative was formed in 1921 after farmers met to take a stand against unfair fertilizer prices.

Members of Rockingham Cooperative say this is a day to celebrate the first effort those farmers made and how it led to what they see today.

Adam Ford with the Cooperative says farming has changed in terms of technology, but the ideals that local farmers carry remain the same, even through all of the obstacles in the past year.

“The practices are still the same, yes we’ve been able to take advantage of that technology, but we still need to make sure that we are good stewards of the environment. We need to make sure we are good stewards of the animals that depend upon us, and the families that depend upon us,” Ford said.

Ford says they have remained open as an essential business. Store manager Jessica Fluger says there are fewer farmers now than 100 years ago, but the demand is still high.

“If we don’t have our farmers we don’t eat, you know our farmers are the ones that produce our chickens, our pigs, you know the green crops so we can enjoy the things like bread and cereal and they are absolutely an essential worker. We would not have been able to at least feed the population without them,” Fluger said.

The best way to support farmers is to buy locally.

