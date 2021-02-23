Sen. Warner, Kaine announce $46M for public housing across Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $46,328,480 in federal funding to support affordable housing development across Virginia on Tuesday, February 23.

According to a press release from Senator Kaine’s office, the funding will go to 26 municipalities across Virginia, including Waynesboro.

The funding has been awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Capital Fund.

Per the press release, the following housing authorities and the funding received is as follows:

Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,729,133

Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $912,801

Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $3,672,566

Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,938,851

Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $944,954

Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $8,426,268

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $12,050,634

Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,265,928

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $3,836,496

Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,327,337

Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $973,030

Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $547,006

Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $1,025,764

Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $1,675,827

Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $179,216

Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $989,647

Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $583,518

Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $483,003

Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $486,727

Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,229,244

Williamsburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $299,180

Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority: $651,261

Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $637,685

Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $232,420

Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $75,075

Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $154,909

