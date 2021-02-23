Advertisement

Sen. Warner, Kaine announce $46M for public housing across Va.

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $46,328,480 in federal funding to support affordable housing development across Virginia on Tuesday, February 23.

According to a press release from Senator Kaine’s office, the funding will go to 26 municipalities across Virginia, including Waynesboro.

The funding has been awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Capital Fund.

Per the press release, the following housing authorities and the funding received is as follows:

  • Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,729,133
  • Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $912,801
  • Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $3,672,566
  • Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,938,851
  • Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $944,954
  • Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $8,426,268
  • Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $12,050,634
  • Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,265,928
  • Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $3,836,496
  • Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,327,337
  • Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $973,030
  • Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $547,006
  • Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $1,025,764
  • Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $1,675,827
  • Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $179,216
  • Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $989,647
  • Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $583,518
  • Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $483,003
  • Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $486,727
  • Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $1,229,244
  • Williamsburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $299,180
  • Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority: $651,261
  • Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $637,685
  • Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $232,420
  • Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority: $75,075
  • Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority: $154,909

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emberly Michelle Jordan was reported last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Fishersville juvenile safely located
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police are phasing out sedans for SUVs
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,155 on Monday

Latest News

MIS-C
State confirms 5 cases of pediatric illness linked to COVID-19
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,769 on Tuesday
Eye strain during the COVID-19 pandemic - clipped version
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park’s Skyline Drive remains closed after Winter weather