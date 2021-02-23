Advertisement

States to get 14.5 million doses of vaccine this week

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — States will receive about 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, marking a nearly 70% increase in distribution of doses over the last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations -- and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week.

The number of doses states will receive will increase from the 8.6 million a week they received during Biden’s first week in office. Last week, the White House announced that states would receive 13.5 million doses of the vaccine.

The White House announced last week that it’s in the process of doubling to 2 million the number of doses sent directly to pharmacies. Psaki also noted White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told governors on Tuesday that pharmacies will see an increase in allocation by about 100,000 doses this week.

President Joe Biden has said that every American who wants a vaccination can get one by the end of July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emberly Michelle Jordan was reported last seen at her Fishersville home on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Fishersville juvenile safely located
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police are phasing out sedans for SUVs
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken!
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring gestures as he speaks to the media. (AP Photo/Steve...
AG Mark Herring says he is suing Libre by Nexus

Latest News

Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, appeared by video conference for an...
Judge says wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ to stay in jail
Urban One
Proposal submitted to open first black-owned casino in U.S.
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
A statue of Harry Byrd Sr. in Capitol Square.
Bill to remove Byrd statue from Capitol Square heads to Northam