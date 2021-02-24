Augusta Health vaccinates thousands each week at their vaccine clinics

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over 50 people a day help run vaccination clinics at Augusta Health.

“Often half of them are community volunteers, either retired healthcare workers or folks who volunteer in the Medical Reserve Corp, the other half are people on our medical team,” explained Dr. Clint Merritt, population health chief for Augusta Health.

The clinics work with three main stations within a large space.

First, people are checked in for either their first or second dose of the vaccine. Then, they are ushered in to get their vaccine. Once vaccinated, they must wait 15 minutes to be observed for any reactions.

While waiting, volunteers and staff are walking around with iPads to register them for the second dose.

“We’ve added technology in different points to help the patient’s through point to be less. Almost weekly, we make modifications and improvements,” Issac Izzilo, director of COVID vaccinations and education for Augusta Health, said.

One person at the clinic said the process was running “very easy, very quick, no hassle.”

Reggie and Harry Brooks are brothers and got their first dose together, then came back for their second.

The brothers said they feel protected.

“I got a better chance with the shot than I do with the virus,” Reggie said.

Lucy Powers also got her second dose on Tuesday.

“I feel like it is just doing my part to get through this and get on to the next phase of life,” Powers said.

Augusta Health is still in need of volunteers to help run their clinics. If you are interested, send an e-mail to COVIDstaffing@AugustaHealth.com.

