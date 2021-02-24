Bridgewater football to open 2021 spring season Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to play its first game of the 2021 ODAC spring season Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Shenandoah for a non-conference game at Jopson Athletic Complex Saturday at 2 p.m. It will be the first game for the Eagles since their loss to Delaware Valley in the first round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs on November 23, 2019. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.

“The atmosphere around the whole team, around the facility, is just big and everyone is excited to finally play a game,” said Bridgewater senior running back Demetreus Jalepes. “We have been going back and forth with each other so much.”

Saturday’s matchup with Shenandoah was not part of the original spring schedule and only came about last week after the Hornets had a matchup with Washington & Lee canceled.

“Really this was a decision that was...for the kids,” said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clarke. “I’ve had a group of kids that came back, they’ve invested, they invested in the school, they’re investing in their education, and if I have an opportunity to get them on the field, to let them play a football game, I’m gonna take it.”

Bridgewater is looking to build off a 2019 season that included an undefeated regular-season record, ODAC championship, and berth in the NCAA Division III Playoffs. The Eagles are scheduled to play six games as part of the 2021 spring season.

“We’re ready to get the pads back on, see the scoreboard turned back on,” said Bridgewater sophomore linebacker Isaiah Farmer. “Everybody is definitely excited.”

