Advertisement

Bridgewater football to open 2021 spring season Saturday

The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to play its first game of the 2021 ODAC...
The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to play its first game of the 2021 ODAC spring season Saturday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to play its first game of the 2021 ODAC spring season Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Shenandoah for a non-conference game at Jopson Athletic Complex Saturday at 2 p.m. It will be the first game for the Eagles since their loss to Delaware Valley in the first round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs on November 23, 2019. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.

“The atmosphere around the whole team, around the facility, is just big and everyone is excited to finally play a game,” said Bridgewater senior running back Demetreus Jalepes. “We have been going back and forth with each other so much.”

Saturday’s matchup with Shenandoah was not part of the original spring schedule and only came about last week after the Hornets had a matchup with Washington & Lee canceled.

“Really this was a decision that was...for the kids,” said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clarke. “I’ve had a group of kids that came back, they’ve invested, they invested in the school, they’re investing in their education, and if I have an opportunity to get them on the field, to let them play a football game, I’m gonna take it.”

Bridgewater is looking to build off a 2019 season that included an undefeated regular-season record, ODAC championship, and berth in the NCAA Division III Playoffs. The Eagles are scheduled to play six games as part of the 2021 spring season.

“We’re ready to get the pads back on, see the scoreboard turned back on,” said Bridgewater sophomore linebacker Isaiah Farmer. “Everybody is definitely excited.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, eases some restrictions
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured

Latest News

JMU to increase fan attendance for select sports
EMS advances to VISAA state semifinals
EMS advances to VISAA state semifinals
Dukes preparing for Robert Morris
Dukes preparing for Robert Morris
Broadway takes down East Rock, 35-20
Broadway takes down East Rock, 35-20