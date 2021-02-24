Advertisement

Explosion reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person sustained serious injuries Wednesday morning at the West Virginia State Police detachment in South Charleston after an explosion.

According to Metro 911, chemicals exploded in a forensic lab.

Dispatchers say the scene is active currently and Hazmat crews are there investigating.

The detachment is located along Jefferson Road.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

