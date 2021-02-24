Advertisement

Greene Co. teacher one of 15 to write guides for students across the country

Stephanie Hammer
Stephanie Hammer(NBC29)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A middle school teacher with Greene County Public Schools will soon begin writing materials for students across the country.

Stephanie Hammer at William Monroe Middle School is one of 15 educators who will work with the Library of Congress.

Hammer will write a series of guides for a student competition called National History Day,

“The theme this year is communication in history, the key to understanding. So, they have to take that theme, pick a topic, research, form an argument about their topic, and then create a project that they submit in a competition,” Hammer said.

Hammer says the guides will likely be published in spring of 2022.

