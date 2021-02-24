Harrisonburg city council approves ordinance on late fees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg city council talked about late fees for those trying to pay bills in the Friendly City at Tuesday’s meeting.

The council passed an ordinance allowing customers to contact public utilities and request their late fee be waived, if they cannot pay their bill because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a waiver application, people can call 540-434-9959 or visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.