JMU to increase fan attendance for select sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University announced its plans to host more fans at home athletic events this spring effective March 1 after Governor Northam announced an ease on some COVID-19 restrictions during a briefing on Wednesday.

During the briefing, Governor Northam announced the total number of spectators in an outdoor venue cannot exceed 30 percent capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 fans, to allow for adequate social distancing in the venue.

James Madison Athletics said in a press release Wednesday this change will allow for additional fans and students at football games played in Bridgeforth Stadium, where capacity will now be capped at 1,000 individuals.

The press release says volleyball, softball, swim and dive and men’s and women’s tennis will not see an increase in spectators, as they are already at the 30 percent capacity restriction.

Baseball, field hockey, lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and track and field will see a slight increase in spectators. Specific details on ticket access for students and fans will be made available as soon as possible.

James Madison Athletics says a limited number of tickets will now be available for each of the remaining regular-season home football games, and this allotment will be split between current JMU students, including the Marching Royal Dukes, and Duke Club members who made a 2020 Proud and True Fund donation. Student-ticket reservations will begin the week of March 8 with priority given to seniors and current Student Duke Club members.

Students can click here for more details.

James Madison Athletics says Duke Club members who donated to the 2020 Proud and True Fund will have the opportunity to request up to four tickets for one of the remaining home games. Members should receive an email with information on how to request tickets, but they can also contact the Athletics Tickets Office at 540-568-3853 or by emailing athletic-ticket@jmu.edu.

James Madison Athletics says due to the limited number of tickets, public ticket sales will not be available this season.

