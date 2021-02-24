Local businesses fundraise to support owner of Stuarts Draft Ciro’s Pizza

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tony Pugliese has owned the Ciro’s Pizza in Stuarts Draft for over 30 years and has gotten to know his community fairly well.

“I don’t know how, but Tony remembers almost everybody’s name, which is amazing. He’s always asking how you’re doing, he’s always asking about your family,” Kevin Harris, an owner of Dominion Outdoors in Augusta County, said.

Harris said he’s known Pugliese and his family for over 20 years, and he’s seen the impact that Pugliese leaves on others.

Pugliese was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a form of cancer that weakens your bones and attacks your immune system.

“There are a lot of people that are struggling. Not everybody has gotten the outpouring of love from the community like Tony, and it’s because of the type of person he is,” Harris said.

Local businesses like Dominion Outdoors and Sweet Nana Cakes are holding raffles to raise money for Tony and his family.

“We feel like they’re our family, and that’s what a small business is. The community has supported us and treated us like family during this pandemic and we just wanted to give back,” Shannon Tinsley, owner of Sweet Nana Cakes, said.

Tinsley also noted how important it is for the community and small businesses to look out for other small businesses.

“We are the community, we are your neighbors, we’re your soccer coaches, we’re the backbone of this community,” Tinsley said.

Both raffles will run through the end of March, and thousands of dollars have already poured in between the two businesses.

