Local non-profit trains support dogs struggles to raise funds during pandemic

Positive Paws K-9 Angels is located in Augusta County.
Positive Paws K-9 Angels is located in Augusta County.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Positive Paws K-9 Angels is a non-profit organization which trains service and therapy dogs for those facing disabilities.

Located in Augusta County, the organization has a team of volunteers and staff that help dogs from the community and shelters.

Dogs can receive support training, socialization, behavior classes and more. Vice President Stacey Payne said the pandemic has put a strain on their efforts.

“People depend on us. People depend on them. They depend on us. We need help from people to continue this mission that we have,” Payne explained.

Payne said the program helps train dogs from shelters so they are easily placed.

Any Pitbull lovers who would be interested in Peanut our handsome sweet boy who we have been socializing and training in basic commands. He will be a great dog for someone. Whoever is blessed to get this sweet fellow will also get FREE training. Please share this post. He deserves someone special.

Posted by PPK9 Angels - A Dog's Way of Life on Monday, February 22, 2021

“Therapy dogs and service dogs are two different things. A service dog works for an individual with a disability that is acknowledged underneath ADA. Where a therapy dog goes out to nursing homes, hospitals, a lot of different places,” Payne said. “We’re in court systems, we’re everywhere.”

The program works with staff, volunteers, and people who may just need to spend time with the dogs.

Over the course of the pandemic, some of the support dogs have not been able to get their training hours. Payne said any small businesses that would be open to allowing the dogs to visit should reach out to them.

“Anywhere where there is a small flow of people to get the dogs adjusted,” Tabitha Ferris explained.

If you are interested in volunteering, e-mial Tabitha Ferris at volunteerppk9@gmail.com. For more information on Positive Paws K-9 Angels, click here.

