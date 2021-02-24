Massanutten Technical Center to hold drive-in style graduation concert

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Technical Center has once again been forced to cancel it’s Community Day celebration due to COVID-19. But, Director Kevin Hutton says, the planned Community Day concert headliner, Craig Morgan, will now play after the Center’s graduation ceremony.

“Our second year students deserve it, because they’ve just not had the MTC experience the students in the past have had, but at the same time they’ve shown us how great and outstanding students they are and they deserve a big celebration like this,” said Hutton. “So, we’re just really excited to be able to provide it for them.”

Hutton says the Center has been trying to get the Nashville-based country star for two years now, and Morgan was set to perform at this year’s Community Day. When plans changed, to combine the concert with graduation, Hutton says the talent agency was eager to still make the performance happen.

“They responded immediately with ‘Let’s do it, this is outstanding we are so excited to provide this opportunity for your students.’ And I just can’t wait for it to happen because it’s just going to be something that we just get to celebrate MTC, celebrate the school year and celebrate students and staff,” Hutton said.

MTC says last year’s drive-in style graduation was a great success, so this year’s will run the same way. Each student is allowed two cars, one for themselves and one for family. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on June 10, 2021 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Afterward, each student and their family will be allowed to stay and enjoy the concert all for free.

Hutton predicts around 1,000-1,200 people to be in attendance for the concert, including MTC staff, students and family.

He says, MTC is extremely grateful for many corporate sponsors to help pay for the event, and everyone in the MTC community is excited to see it come together.

