Advertisement

Massanutten Technical Center to hold drive-in style graduation concert

MTC says last year’s drive-in style graduation was a great success, so this year’s will run the same way. Afterward, each student and their family will be allowed to stay and enjoy the concert all for free.
Massanutten Technical Center
Massanutten Technical Center(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Technical Center has once again been forced to cancel it’s Community Day celebration due to COVID-19. But, Director Kevin Hutton says, the planned Community Day concert headliner, Craig Morgan, will now play after the Center’s graduation ceremony.

“Our second year students deserve it, because they’ve just not had the MTC experience the students in the past have had, but at the same time they’ve shown us how great and outstanding students they are and they deserve a big celebration like this,” said Hutton. “So, we’re just really excited to be able to provide it for them.”

Hutton says the Center has been trying to get the Nashville-based country star for two years now, and Morgan was set to perform at this year’s Community Day. When plans changed, to combine the concert with graduation, Hutton says the talent agency was eager to still make the performance happen.

“They responded immediately with ‘Let’s do it, this is outstanding we are so excited to provide this opportunity for your students.’ And I just can’t wait for it to happen because it’s just going to be something that we just get to celebrate MTC, celebrate the school year and celebrate students and staff,” Hutton said.

MTC says last year’s drive-in style graduation was a great success, so this year’s will run the same way. Each student is allowed two cars, one for themselves and one for family. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on June 10, 2021 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Afterward, each student and their family will be allowed to stay and enjoy the concert all for free.

Hutton predicts around 1,000-1,200 people to be in attendance for the concert, including MTC staff, students and family.

He says, MTC is extremely grateful for many corporate sponsors to help pay for the event, and everyone in the MTC community is excited to see it come together.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
The DMV is now offering more convenient online service options for customers during the current...
DMV adds more online services during pandemic
FSCO Deputy Tyler Renner's cruiser and suspect VanDyke's vehicle after VanDyke allegedly rammed...
FCSO: Winchester man facing charges after vehicle pursuit

Latest News

court 2/24 - clipped version
court 2/24 - clipped version
We talk with Jackie Lohr, a member of the Rockingham County School Board, about her FFA love...
1on1: National FFA Week; an FFA love story
We talk with Jackie Lohr, a member of the Rockingham County School Board, about her FFA love...
1on1: National FFA Week; an FFA love story
Harrisonburg City Council
Harrisonburg city council approves ordinance on late fees