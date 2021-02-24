Advertisement

New LEAD Program aims to keep people out of jail

Virtual discussion of the LEAD Program Pre-charge Diversion Program discussed during a webinar.
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Augusta County, there’s a new program in the works that aims to keep people out of jail by helping them reroute their lives. It’s called the LEAD program, which stands for Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion.

LEAD was discussed at length Tuesday night during a webinar which also served as a call to action.

Augusta County prosecutors and law enforcement are at the front of the new initiative, but the key is building critical collaborations.

The network will include area agencies in mental health, substance abuse, medical, housing, education, workforce training, employment, and more to provide flexible and fast responses that ultimately could help people turn their lives around.

It’s a 6-12 months pre-charge diversion program for any number of offenses including larceny, trespassing, reckless driving, and possession of schedule one or two narcotics for people who are at lower-risk for reoffending

The program will include community service, and drug treatment, and testing.

“So many of their struggles are related to their mental health and their substance abuse issues,” said LEAD Program Manager Andrea Dilley-Frame. “It’s not just that they have these criminal offenses and the criminal behaviors and activities that are interfering with their lives. It’s these other things that are happening in the background.”

Several mental health and substance abuse agency representatives also talked during the webinar about their efforts in the community.

Staunton Organizing and the Institute for Reform and Solutions hosted the webinar. They’re focused on reducing incarceration and eliminating the need for an expansion of Middle River Regional Jail.

